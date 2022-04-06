Mayor’s Column

Tony Rayner

Hello again, it’s good to back after another busy couple of weeks.

A big thank you to everyone who paid their rates by the due date on Monday.

Unpaid rates do begin to accrue penalty interest after the due date, so if you’ve missed the deadline, do get in touch with us straight away.

There was a great turnout to our Easter activities in Edkins Park last weekend.

Bluey and Bingo performed live and were very popular.

There were lots of stalls and vendors taking part in the Easter market as well, and it was great to see so many families coming out to enjoy the festivities.

Last week I was in Brisbane for some meetings and, while there, I was on hand to present the Premier with a $105,000 donation to the Qld Parliament Flood Appeal on behalf of the Western Queensland Alliance of Councils (WQAC).

RAPAD was proud to donate $5,000 for each of its seven councils.

Together the 22 councils of WQAC raised $105,000 to help the 22 councils of South East Queensland, in recognition of the support our communities have received from them over the years.

In addition, WQAC councils also sent plants and equipment to flood-impacted areas to assist with the recovery and clean-up.

This week my fellow Councillors and I were on the road, visiting each of our communities for our bi-annual community forums.

While we were in Yaraka we inspected the new unmanned diesel bowser installed by IOR petroleum.

The new bowser is a great outcome for the Yaraka community and one that they asked for our help with.

Certainly, Council has worked hard behind the scenes to get things ready for a private operator to come in and establish a service, but we’re pleased that IOR came on board, and we look forward to them providing a service to the Yaraka community and the many visitors and transport operators that travel there.

The community forums this week were a great opportunity for people to be heard, but they’re also an opportunity for the community to hear from us.

It’s easy to talk about Council, but what I’d really like is for people to talk to Council.

The more people we hear from, the better the results we can achieve.

As we always say, you don’t have to wait for the forums to come around to have your say.

We’re here to listen to our community all year-’round.

So if you couldn’t make it to the forums – and we recognise they don’t suit everybody – send us an email or give us a call to have a chat!

We’re happy to answer questions about anything in our region that people want to know more about.

We also want to know how we can help, and what we can do better for our communities.

You can find direct contact details for each of our Councillors by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/elected-members.

Before I go, I’d like to recognise the great job Scott Mason is doing as our Acting Chief Executive Officer.

He’ll be with us until we make a permanent appointment.

The position will be advertised by Peak Services and we anticipate it going out this week.

We’ll also be posting the application pack on our website once it’s ready.

If you see Scott out and about in the community, be sure to say hello.

I’ll be back with another column in two weeks.

Until then, you can find direct emails and phone numbers for me and each of my fellow Councillors at longreach.qld.gov.au/elected-members.

If you want to know anything at all, reach out to one of us – or contact Council directly on (07) 4658 4111 (24hrs), or via email to assist@longreach.qld.gov.au.