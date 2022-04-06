Winton Devils shine at Laurie Spina

Winton Junior Rugby League Club

Winton Junior Devils travelled to Townsville to participate in the 2022 Laurie Spina Shield.

Our Devils played five games on the first day and two games on Saturday in the wet!

We were up against teams from Emerald, Jimboomba, Mackay, Townsville, Proserpine and Rockhampton and held our own in attack and defence.

A team from each pool was selected to play at Queensland Country Bank Stadium as a curtain raiser to the Cowboys and Roosters.

Our team was selected from Pool 5 for showing great sportsmanship and attitude which means the world to all of us.

Harry and Mandy also represented the Devils in the lap of honour and eight of our players participated in the Fastest Feet team relay.

Special thanks to Elijah and Charlii for swapping from Tigers to Devils for the weekend.

We think Devil colours suit you.

And Amber – once a devil, always a devil.

A huge thank you to Dan, Carly, Campbell, and Mandy for coaching, training and organising our devils, last weekend for our Under 11.

Thanks to our sponsors: Corella Cattle Company, Searles Outback Store, Ellgra Contracting, and Searle’s Cattle Transport.