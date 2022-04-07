So long Sammi

Michael R Williams

Old, young, man, woman, almost every type of local has seen the benefits of the expertise held by locally born, Sammi’s Fresh Fitness business owner Sammi Sheehan.

She is a woman, Longreach will be sore to miss.

A personal trainer, a group fitness instructor, a yoga teacher, a pilates instructor, and a professional masseuse, Ms Sheehan brings a range of skills to her work.

“I didn’t have a set direction of what I wanted to be in high school, but I was very athletic,” she said.

“I was rowing competitively – so, I just did a personal training course when I graduated.

“I knew uni wasn’t for me – I had way too much ADHD to study for four years.”

Ms Sheehan would go on to do courses in massage therapy as well as personal training at the Australian Institute of Fitness then another course in remedial massage elsewhere; along with other contacts, she would begin running boot camps in Brisbane.

She said she was drawn to fitness as it was a topic she found “easy”.

“I am just genuinely passionate about fitness, and I really just enjoy and love it,” she said.

“So, it’s always been the vibe that I’m like, ‘come along let’s train together.

“Doing what I enjoy, and putting energy to that has seen people gravitate toward what I do.”

At the end of 2014, some strange circumstances saw Ms Sheehan return to Longreach, the place she grew up in.

“It was G20 summit, and I heard Brisbane was going to blow up,” she said.

“I called mum saying, ‘can you book me flights to come home that weekend’.

“And, I never left.

“People who know me will be like, ‘that’s classic Sammi’.”

Sammi’s Fresh Fitness, a now iconic local business, started off with a few humble massages as Sammi looked to make some money before returning to Brisbane.

“I was just renting a little room in town, and I began to enjoy making money that the big boss didn’t cut half of that out,” she said.

“I committed in 2015 to working for a year than saving to travel,” she said.

“I was massaging a few clients and squeezing in a few backyard “p.ts”.

“Mum and Dad would see randoms walking around in the backyard in the morning, they’d be like, ‘who’s that’, and I’d respond, ‘no one, just a massage client’.”

With limited equipment other than a deep personal drive, Ms Sheehan began merging her training sessions into a group then she began running sessions at the showgrounds.

Then winter struck, and it began to be too cold to run the session at the showgrounds.

Ms Sheehan would invest in a studio at the Merino Arcade.

“I could fit seven in at a time,” she said.

“Then in the meantime, I’d also have pilates – and in another room massaging.

“There were these p.t studios, and I was also doing bootcamps at the showgrounds – it was kind of all over the show.”

Toward the end of 2017, the opportunity for the Roxy Theatre, the space she’s in now, opened up – a major commitment.

“I was unsure whether I wanted to commit to that because it was a huge step,” she said.

“I wasn’t sure how tied I was to staying.

“I had only wanted to do a year, and it had been three years, and I was thinking about living abroad.”

Ms Sheehan still had not gone on the big holiday she promised herself.

But the idea of being her own boss called to her.

“My ambition is to have people enjoy their workouts,” she said.

“A playground for big kids.

“I try to keep my sessions, which is why I think it’s been so successful, creative.”

Being independent and creative have been the hallmarks of Ms Sheehan’s stay in Longreach since returning after receiving her education in Brisbane.

But the call for adventure sings to her, each year she would save for a trip, but find herself tied down with work.

When Covid, and with no one being able to travel, Ms Sheehan fully realised this was a part of her makeup.

“I’ve loved the lifestyle, the community, my business, family – everything [about Longreach],” she said.

“I love Longreach.

“But, I feel like I’ve achieved quite a lot here and I feel I do need to branch out and challenge myself more.

“Longreach will always be home.”