Casual games all-in-all fun

Bowls by Bones

We had a break from competition games and carnivals last Sunday when the club held a trophy day sponsored by the club itself.

A total of 24 players played two games with a few novelty events thrown in.

The big winner of the day was Justin Hunt who took home all but one prize.

The winning team on the day was the team of Bluey Beard, Leigh Reeve with skip Justin Hunt.

That team started on fire having a massive win in the first game where just everything they tried worked.

They continued that form in their second game with another good win.

They finished the day on 23 points which meant they each won a meat tray.

Two teams drew in second place on 21 points which is just two less ends won overall on the day.

The club held a fun ‘driving competition’ in between the two games.

The prize was a pair of donated scratch-its and Justin Hunt went first and wouldn’t you believe it, he hit the kitty into the ditch which none of the other 23 bowlers could match… so he won that comp too!

We had a raffle after both games were finished which was another beautiful meat tray from Jed and Erin Marks at Savages Butchery.

Guess who won that… yep Justin Hunt.

Congrats to Russell Schofield who took out the second driving competition.

All in all, it was a fun day before the club starts getting back into the championship games this weekend with a lot of our comps into the semi-final or final stage.

Please check the board to see the upcoming games.

Edit: I’ve just found out those scratch-its Justin won were winners as well.