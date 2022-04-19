Financial help for blooming learners

Michael R Williams

$4000 scholarships have been handed to five deserving local students who are looking to further their education.

Barcaldine Regional Council, GBA Consulting Engineers, and Westech Field Days banded together to offer the scholarships to help locals entering a

a tertiary education course, traineeship, apprenticeship, or post-graduate course.

The applicants were enrolled in a wide range of study fields which shows the many career paths available.

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor, Sean Dillon, said council was proud to provide these five scholarships to our residents.

“I want to congratulate and commend all of the applicants who sought to be part of the program this year,” he said.

The following recipients were awarded a scholarship: Mikaela Bettridge, Britney Hannay, Jazzmin Rose, Kate Magoffin, and Angus Stewart.

Council said they received a strong number of high-quality applications that demonstrated a sound academic record and contribution to the school and community.

Rick Rolfe, Partner, GBA Consulting Engineers, said “GBA Consulting Engineers are proud to continue our support of the scholarship program and are very happy to help support the further education of our young people.”

And Westech Field Days Committee Member Kait Dare said it was a pleasure to support this combined initiative furthering education and training opportunities for people in our communities.

“I was pleased to receive such high calibre applications and wish all applicants success in their future endeavours on behalf of the Westech committee,” she said.

“On behalf of Barcaldine Regional Council, GBA Consulting Engineers, and Westech Field Days, congratulations to the five scholarship recipients.” Cr Dillon said.

Thanks to the funding, Muttaburra resident Kate Magoffin is now studying Justice and Psychology at QUT.

“My mum was always interested in politics and had a beautiful way of speaking,” Ms Magoffin said about deciding her degree.

“She was really inspirational in the governance side of the degree – but legal studies was really interesting in understanding the application of law – this was really fascinating to me.

“And, I picked up the Psychology part because I just wanted an extra challenge.”

Ms Magoffin said she was in her fourth and final year of Univeristy and is considering applying for honours programs.

She said this year had been tough for her as her toughest subjects had piled on for the year, meaning the funding would be crucial for easing the task ahead for her.

Meanwhile, Barcaldine resident Angus Stewart is using the scholarship to help with his school-based apprenticeship in carpentry.

“I applied so I could have help with affording the materials I need for my apprenticeship,” he said.

“All my TAFE is online, and I will be needing a laptop in order to complete my apprenticeship.

“The funding will be going towards that.”

Mr Stewart has like building stuff since he was a kid and the funding will help him achieve his dream.