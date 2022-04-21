Birdsville trip pays off

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

The Barcaldine race club held a strong five-man program on Saturday, but it was the win in the final event for Warwick-trained Boult for trainer Kellie Monckton that brought the most joy to a large group of owners on track for the meeting.

Kellie and her team of owners had travelled to the Birdsville two-day meeting the previous Sunday/ Monday, and Boult was successful in a benchmark of 55 over 1600 metres.

Boult lined up in the final event on the program at Barcaldine on Saturday, the benchmark 60 handicap over 1600 metres; and although it was only a field of four, the bookmakers saw it as a race between three horses – Boult, Portobelle, and Surprise Selection, all vying for favouritism.

Boult had the most proven record at the 1600 metres and was expected to put in a strong performance, with Tim Brummell able to settle right on the pace behind Surprise Selection after going 400 metres.

The pace really clubbed on 600 metres from home, where Brummell put Boult in a strong position to challenge Surprise Selection with Portobelle moving three-wide at the home turn, and the outsider Sizzlesun was tracking up behind the leading trio.

Well into the straight and Boult continued to fight out the finish with Surprise Selection and Portobelle starting to weaken over the final 500 metres, and outsider Sizzlesun kept searching for runs both outside and inside.

Finally gaining a narrow gap in the final 50 metres – charging to the line – and to most people on course, it appeared Sizzlesun had got the verdict over Boult.

But, a huge cheer went up for the Kellie Munckton group of owners when Boult was declared the winner in a photo finish by a nose over Sizzlesun and Portobelle.

It capped off a successful trip round trip from Warwick to Birdsville to Barcaldine and back to Warwick for Boult who has only been in the Kelli Munckton stable for three runs having previously started in Ipswich after the trainer bought the horse from Coonamble and had the purpose of going to Birdsville – a plan that had paid off.

It was great to see the winning group enjoying celebrations well after the race and snapping many a photo with Boult.

That race provided Timmy Brummell with the last of three winners.

Tim won the final three races on the program and it commenced with the Henry Forster trained Zukaz – a top-class sprinter that has regularly made the Battle of the Bush and Country Stampede Finals in Brisbane.

It’s great to see that he’s back in his best form, and Tim Brummell was confident from the top of the straight, looking over his shoulder several times has he booted clear from Heaven’s High, a last start winner from Blackall – and the promising Strike Point resuming from a spell battling on from third some four lengths away.

Zukaz appears to have come back in career-best form, and the strength of that win suggested there are more sprint wins in hand.

Timmy Brummel then combined with Henry Forster with Won Capilano to take the following event, the Benchmark 45 over 1300 metres.

When from the 600 metres, he was able to wind up Won Capilano and approach the leader Missy Em as they came to the home turn and gain a narrow advantage and maintaining that pace to the line, Won Capilano was able to hold off Shemademedoit that charged home late by Ric McMahon to fail by a quarter of a length with My Fixation – a promising run into third.

Won Capilano had been promising wins in previous runs, and it appears the combination of Forster and Brummell have found the secret to the galloper by winding him up 600 metres from home and getting a constant pace going, which allows Won Capilano to remain strong through the line.

So Boult provided Timmy Brummell the three wins in a row, and Henry Forster featured heavily as the most successful jockey.

Other races on the program:

The opening race, the 1000 metres Benchmark 55 saw the David Rewald trained and ridden No Refund prove a strong winner over the Rodney Little trained Purple Trumpet, with Music Award in third.

No Refund had been able to sit wider on the track as they approach the home turn, and Rewald shot it clear as they entered the straight and it was unable to be run down, with Purple Trumpet coming home strongly with a much improved effort.

Odds-on favourite Grand Palazzo gave its backers a bit of a headache in the Maiden Plate over 1000 metres.

Starting $1.30 favourite, most expected Grand Palazzo to be too dominant, but the Toni Schofield trained, Jason Missen ridden mare took most of the straight to get its head in front.

It won by a neck in the end over Really Really Good which challenged strongly in the straight and Prized Artist by Henry Foster and Tim Brummell – a much-improved run after leading early – holding on to third by the closest of margins.

Grand Palazzo was very strong in the last thirty metres and knew where the finishing line was to prove too strong in the end, after what seemed a long time to get to the front in the straight.

The mare will be much better suited over longer journeys and will continue to improve over that particular run.

Racing returns to Longreach this Saturday for the Diggers Cup followed by the Tree of Knowledge TAB meeting at Barcaldine.