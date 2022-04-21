New gallery and event for LACA

Michael R Williams

In time for tourist season, the Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre has opened its gallery once again to showcase local talent.

Longreach Arts and Culture Association president Heather Hale said there is always new stuff for locals to look at – there are new things coming in and out all the time.

“It’s been set up in a slightly different way Raeleen Whip has set it up beautifully,” she said.

“She spent days and days setting it up.

“There’s some great art and craft in there including some Harry Potter stuff and a big dragon painting.”

One particular exhibition is currently of former local Angela Spalding’s photography related to female goddesses.

For anyone who would like to come and sell stuff they are welcome for a commission, the best way to get started would be to email longreachartsandcultureassociation@gmail.com

Furthermore the Arts and Crafts Centre will host a Bush Ballards, Bowls, and Banter – a fundraising event that will feature locally made pottery bowls to fill with different stews and curries and entertainment will be bush poetry provided by Gregory North.