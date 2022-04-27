To be the best, go learn from the best

Road to Rodeo

At 25 years of age, Charters Towers cowboy Campbell Hodson has already achieved more than most in Rodeo arenas around Australia. This three-event cowboy already has against his name three All Round Australian titles, two Team Roping Header titles and two Rope and Tie titles and he’s determined he’ll add his other event, Steer Wrestling to that list sometime in the near future.

For the Ariat Australia Pro Team rider being the best he could be started with a four or so year ‘apprenticeship’ living and working with Shane Kenny at Destiny Downs station outside of Emerald.

The 15 time All Round Australian champion took a then 16yo cowboy fresh out of school and taught him how to win.

When asked if there was something that could be considered the best piece of advice the master gave the apprentice Hodson told us “It’s the details, check every, don’t take anything for granted”.

“It might be making sure your ropes are in correct condition, it might be double-checking your saddle and tack, making sure something isn’t going to break or give way at a crucial moment, the details can make the difference.”

Then he added, “Shane always told me when you go into the arena know that you’ve worked harder in the practise pen than anyone else, believe and you will win”.

Both Campbell and Shane will compete this weekend at the Road to Rodeo Longreach, make sure you’re there to see these two and some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in Australia.