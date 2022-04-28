In profile: Nathan McDonald, UAP

1. What is your name and party.

Nathan McDonald, United Australia Party

2. Where do you live? How long have you lived there?

Chinchilla. Almost six years.

3. Why did you choose to run/ rerun for Maranoa?

I was a member of the LNP until November last year, when I had become extremely dissatisfied with the direction the LNP was taking our country in. I was very disappointed with the extent of the control and division in our country. I did not agree with the amount of government overreach into our lives and was upset with the hurt that was being experienced in our communities. I was also shocked that the LNP had run up $1 trillion in national debt. So I cancelled my membership with the LNP, became a member of the UAP and put up my hand to run as their candidate for Maranoa in the federal election.

4. Why did you choose your party?

I decided to run for the United Australia Party given their commitment to restore our freedoms and the Australian way life. I value their resolve to put Australia and Australians first and am excited about the economic policies they are taking to the election. The UAP has become the largest political party in Australia based on membership, which appealed to me as well when I decided to join.

5. What did you do before politics? Or what do you do outside of politics for work or as a volunteer?

Before I went on leave to concentrate on my election campaign, I was the Principal at Chinchilla Christian College, a school whose growth from 171 to 468 students I oversaw with an amazing team from mid 2016.

6. What are the three key issues for the electorate?

After spending most of my life in Maranoa and listening to what matters to others living in the electorate, I believe the three key issues for Maranoa are:

A. Investment in infrastructure, such as water security, that will future proof our communities and allow the agricultural sector to grow. This would allow our communities to develop and provide more opportunities for our young people to gain employment in the towns and areas they have grown up in.

B. Significant reduction in red tape and regulation. Successive governments promise this at election time, but never deliver on it.

C. Ending mandates so nurses, teachers and police officers who have chosen to be vaccine free can return to work, which will benefit everyone in each community across the electorate.

7. What are your three most important policies?

The three most important policies of the UAP that will benefit people in Maranoa are:

A. Introducing zonal taxation, whereby every individual and business located 200 kms or more from Brisbane will get a 20% tax concession. This will help decentralise Australia and encourage growth and investment in our regional communities.

B. Capping home loan interest rates below 3% for five years to save Australians’ homes. With rising inflation, interest rates are expected to rise over the next two years. Home loan interest rates rising to 6% would see up to 80% of home owners lose their homes.

C. Introducing a Bill of Rights, that will protect our basic human rights, such as freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom with regards to health choices and ensure our freedom is never taken away again.