Six per cent increase in wool forecast

Australian Wool Innovation

The Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee (AWPFC) has updated its forecast of shorn wool production for the 2021/22 season.

This fourth forecast is for production of 314 million kilograms (Mkg) greasy, a 6.5 per cent increase on the 2020/21 estimated shorn wool production of 294 Mkg greasy.

Incoming AWPFC Chairman, Stephen Hill said that “abundant summer feed in many major wool producing regions together with an early break to the season continues to favour sheep and wool production.

Average cut per head is expected to increase by 3.2 per cent to 4.54 kg greasy”.

Most AWTA key test data (Table 3) continue their increase reflecting changes in seasonal conditions.

Australian sheep producers are continuing to rebuild the flock with an expected 3.1 per cent increase in the number of sheep shorn to 69.0 million head during 2021/22.

New South Wales continues to have the largest sheep flock with 22.35 million sheep shorn resulting in a state production of 103.9 Mkg greasy.

Interstate transfers and sheep slaughter from Western Australia have returned to normal levels, indicating a rebuild in their sheep flock.

AWTA wool test volumes to the end of March 2022 were up by 8.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

First-hand offered wool at auction to the end of March 2022 (week 39) was up by 11.1 per cent.

The AWPFC’s first forecast of shorn wool production for the 2022/23 season is 321 Mkg greasy, a 2.9 per cent increase on the 2021/22 forecast because of modest increases in the number of sheep shorn (up 2.8 per cent).

The number of sheep expected to be shorn, 70.9 million head, remains low (20th percentile) and will continue to place a ceiling on further increases in shorn wool production. The low sheep numbers continue to be offset by the average cut per head (4.54 kg) which is at historically high levels (83rd percentile).