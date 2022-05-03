Honoring a legend

Michael R Williams

Football fanatics from across the ridges made their way to the Longreach Showgrounds to compete in a well-organised and thoroughly enjoyable carnival, the Matt Scott Shield.

The event, originally held in 2019, had not been held since its inception due to Covid-19; however, this year it saw a massive turnout.

Longreach players travel all over the state for league carnivals, and Thomson Tigers Junior Rugby League Club president Ben Palmer said hosting one at home was an opportunity to show what we can do on our home soil.

“We wanted to bring some other teams out west for a change,” he said.

“We asked Matt Scott to come on board because he is from the area and an icon of the game.”

Mr Palmer said a few teams had pulled out, but the remaining six teams had been excellent.

“They behaved very well, they showed a high level of football, and sportsmanship,” he said.

“This meant everyone got to have a really good time.

“I think the small number made it closer.”

Mr Palmer said he was incredibly proud of the boys, as the home team managed to take home the grand final.

“In the original event, we actually lost the grand final,” he said.

“To come back and win was really good, there were a couple of players on that team who lost, but to come back and win is great for them.

“It’s all well and good to win, but I think the effort put in on the day by everyone should be something they are proud of.”

With the local junior league starting up in the next week’s Mr Palmer encouraged local kids to sign up.

He also thanked his group of helpers which helped him organise the event.

“It’s not me that runs the carnival, it’s us,” he said.

“And I also thank the towns for coming and supporting the event.”