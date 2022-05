Ilfracombe Golf Club

A successful day with 10 teams competing for the Wellshot Hotel Voucher.

The Winners were Charlie Williams, Libby Braden, Hamish Cato, and Will Ringrose.

Second place was Ben Emmott, Sarah Kennedy, Rosie Emmott, and Issie Brown.

After golf there was a chipping competition with Charlie Williams rapping up a good day with a win there as well.

Second place was Alex Graham and third Duncan Emmott

A good day was had by all.