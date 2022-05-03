Roma’s heroes avenue

Neil Fisher

Around Australia, the use of gardens and trees play a very important part in the memorial of honouring our Anzac servicemen and women.

In fact, if an Avenue were planted with a tree for every person lost in service to our country.

At a spacing of 25-30m on each side of the road, the Avenues would stretch unbroken for 1600km.

There is one town in Queensland where a living Anzac tribute attracts people from all over the world.

That town is Roma known to many as the original birthplace of Australia’s Oil and Gas industry.

This rural town was established as an administrative centre for the Maranoa district in 1862.

Roma took its name from the wife of Queensland’s first Governor, the Countess Diamantina Roma.

Last year I had the opportunity to spend a couple of days in Roma.

And it was the town’s “Avenue of Heroes” that I found memorable.

The beautiful “Avenue of Heroes” is heritage listed and features 93 Bottle Trees or Brachychiton rupestis as a tribute to the fallen soldiers from the Roma District who lost their lives in the First World War.

The Bottle Trees were selected because the species was so commonly associated with the Roma district.

The planting began in 1918 with each tree displaying its own remembrance plaque.

Sadly only one of these plaques survives and is now on a cairn located outside the Roma Post Office.

The cairn also provides information regarding the rows of bottle trees and lists the 93 names originally displayed on the trees.

The Roma War Memorial was completed in two stages the first was the avenues of trees and the Cenotaph followed.

The first Bottle Tree planted in the “Avenue of Heroes” was in honour of local soldier Lt Cpl Norman Saunders who was killed in France in 1916.

This is the tree that the cairn is located beside and outside the Roma Post Office and is known locally as the Tree of Knowledge.

The many native plant enthusiasts, the Bottle Trees or Brachychiton rupestis are regarded as the king of the Brachychiton family.

This spectacular looking tree with a bottle-shaped trunk can grow to 12 metres in height when mature with juvenile growth up to two metres in the first two years.

When flowering during summer the Bottletree is almost deciduous.

The white bell-shaped flowers are very unique and have mauve markings in the centre.

It is frost hardy once established and will flourish in most climates throughout the world.

Unfortunately, some of the original trees in Roma have been replaced and some have been removed to allow for increases in traffic movement.

ANZAC DID YOU KNOW

Did you know that the Wattle or Acacia has played a role in honouring our Anzacs?

Boxes of Wattle sprigs were also sent to soldiers in hospitals overseas and it became a custom to enclose a sprig of wattle with each letter to remind our soldiers of home.

