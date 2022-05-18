Battle of the Bush qualifier

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

Ilfracombe trainer Rodney Little secured automatic entry into the Battle of the Bush final, a $200,000 race to be held at Eagle Farm on 25 June, when his six-year-old gelding by Warhead, Jarhead, perfectly ridden by Emma Bell, clinched the Longreach Tavern 2022 Battle of the Bush Longreach Qualifier Open Plate over 1100 metres on Saturday.

Little has unfortunately been the trainer of emergencies in the Battle of the Bush final with previous galloper Boing-Go, an emergency in 2021, but no doubt about the entry of Jarhead after a dominant win in the Longreach heat.

Jockey Emma Bell was content to go to plan B with Jarhead after the galloper balked at the start and lost ground and was at the back of the field after travelling a couple of hundred metres.

She waited patiently on the rails from the 600 metres to the home turn, where other runners started to drift off the rails, and a gap opened that Bell was able to drive Jarhead through, and he quickly gained momentum in the straight just as Ahwahneechee, a placegetter in a Battle of the Bush final, was storming from the outside.

Under vigorous riding from Bell, Jarhead continued with momentum and was able to defy a late challenge from the David Rewald trained, Zilitor to win by three-quarters of a length, with Ahwahneechee peaking on its run some two lengths from the winner.

The Warhead six-year-old gelding has come back in good form, and its last run at Barcaldine where it finished strongly for fourth place suggested a good run was imminent, but with the recent weather conditions, Little was concerned the galloper may have been short of a run.

Ilfracombe trainers have a fantastic record in these finals held in Brisbane, whether it be the Battle of the Bush or the Country Stampede, with both Rodney Little and Boy Forster having had runners since 2018-2021.

This year will be no exception, with Jarhead automatically into the field, and now Rodney Little has the luxury of planning the program leading up to 25 June, for a race that has gained immense popularity with country trainers and is building its status each year and is now recognised as a permanent feature on the calendar and this year, climbs to $200,000 in prize money.

The day didn’t end there for Bell and Little because in the final race on the day, they again combined with another Warhead galloper, this time a five-year-old mare, Purple Trumpet who, at its previous run at Longreach, at the meeting that was washed out, it led all-the-way to win that day and it did the same again on Saturday in the Kent Construction Benchmark 45 Handicap over 1000 metres.

Bell jumped Purple Trumpet brilliantly from the barriers and was soon in the leading position with challenges from various runners including Olifants and Nitt Whitt, with Bound To Me sitting just behind the leader’s heels.

As they entered the straight, Purple Trumpet was able to gain control of the lead, with Bound To Me chasing hard.

It was the same scenario at the previous Longreach meeting, and this time Purple Trumpet, again, was able to hold off the Raymond Williams trained Bound To Me to win by a length-and-three-quarters, with a previous last start winner at Longreach, Alleluia finishing in third some two-lengths from Purple Trumpet.

Emma Bell and Rod Little have a long association together, and it was a fitting and emotional double for the team.

Racing had kicked off on the day with the Longreach Jockey Club Patron Kate Deane Class 6 Plate over 1600 metres, and the David Rewald team produced the quinella, with Gypsy Biker withstanding the challenge of stablemate No Refund to win by a long neck; with Wicked Wench, the early leader in the race, less than half-a-length away in third place.

Both gallopers are owned by Taroom owner, Rodey Hay, and David Rewald was pleased to see Gypsy Biker produce the form he had expected from the galloper when it joined the stable several starts ago.

It had been racing in Open Company including the Birdsville Cup and the Tree of Knowledge Cup behind Echo Point; so even though it was the outsider in the field, Rewald was quietly confident Gypsy Biker could produce better form in the Class 6 Plate.

Even though he was niggling at the runner from almost the start, Gypsy Biker was one the pace tracking the lead behind Wicked Wench as they came to the turn, with No Refund challenging at the top of the straight.

Gypsy Biker was able to get the better of Wicked Wench and then hold off the challenge from No Refund.

Ric McMahon combined with Barcaldine trainer Patrick O’Toole in the Our Lady’s P&C Association Class 3 Plate over the 1400 metres to gain a win with God’s Penny that was third up from a spell and was able to get the best over No Innuendo and run away and win by two-lengths with Informer in third place.

God’s Penny stepping out to the 1400 metres settled at the back of the field for McMahon and swept around the field at the top of the straight to gain the lead and had to fight off the challengers.

It proved too strong for No Innuendo in the run to the line, and the winning form from this race suggests God’s Penny now that it has found the winning stall, can produce further wins.

Trainer Mark Oates combined with Ross Tilley with Another Tosser to win the QTIS money in the Longreach Tavern QTIS Class 2 Handicap over 1200 metres, defeating the Billy Johnson trained Kabors by a half-length, with Night In Paradise rattling home in third place.

Another Tosser had been impressive in its run at Barcaldine when placing, and on Saturday, at Longreach, again, had been able to sit just off the pace behind I Am Bolt which had lead clearly coming to the home turn.

Ross Tilley was able to produce Another Tosser at the top of the straight, came around heels and was able to go up and gain the lead, with Kabors coming home strongly down the centre of the track and looking a likely winner with 100 to go.

In the last 50 metres, both gallopers tended to shift down on the track, but Another Tosser was able to dig deep and race clear to win by the half-length over Kabors; and Night In Paradise, who has been wanting a run after several weeks in emergency, came home very strongly into third place.

Multiple heats for the Battle of the Bush are still to come, with the final heat being held at Barcaldine later this year.