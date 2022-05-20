Littleproud’s this term achievements

Michael R Williams

Since the establishment of the LNP in Queensland, Maranoa has been a safe seat for the Coalition, and since taking over from the retiring Bruce Scott, Minister David Littleproud has been the representative for the region.

The Chinchilla-born agribusiness stalwart would go on to be elected to the cabinet as the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources—eventually adding the monikers Rural Finance, Natural Disaster, and Emergency Management to that list since his re-election in 2019.

Since 2019, and as our representative, Minister Littleproud has claimed three achievements in the central west region of Queensland, the Future Drought Resilience Fund, building Outback Tourism, and building Telecommunications.

“I don’t believe there has been a member previously who has been able to secure as much funding and support for the people of Maranoa, and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” Minister Littleproud told the Leader.

Future-Proofing Drought

In September 2019, Minister Littleproud set up the Future Drought Fund with the support of the State Governments, an over $5 billion fund to create initiatives around preparedness for future droughts.

“Farmers were already starting to do this,” Minister Littleproud said, “when I was a bank manager, I remember opening up in the 00s droughts, and we were issuing checks for $250,000 for interest rate subsidies.”

“We couldn’t keep doing that it would impact our trade standing, and we would be tariffed for actually subsidising too much—and we got rid of those cheques.”

The Future Drought Fund would instead put money into future-proofing drought-prone areas of the country, and create education programs for farmers and other people living west.

“What’s happened is, farmers have embraced the technology research we’ve provided them,” he said.

“The drought fund gives a $100 million dip-in every year—and that’s legislature.

“And that’s legislature that goes back into regional Australia.

“It gives farmers the tools to be even more resilient to understand they have the tools necessary.”

These tools include online tools which interact with weather patterns, information required to make tough decisions—or, the establishment of innovation hubs in tandem with the University of Southern Queensland, like the one established in Longreach.

Minister Littleproud noted specifically the importance of building innovation hubs in the regions themselves.

“If they’re tucked away in Brisbane or Toowoomba, farmers aren’t going to use it,” he said.

“When State Governments vacated the extension space, we said ‘this is important,’ ‘it’s important to put that technology and science in the hands of farmers the tools they need’; then it’s up to farmers in the community to do the rest.”

Tourism

While the upgrade would begin in Minister Littleproud’s first term, Longreach’s Stockman’s Hall of Fame would see a significant upgrade completed in 2021.

“$15 millions was put in to upgrade the Hall of Fame, and I think it was one that was needed,” he said.

“It hadn’t really had a significant upgrade like that since it was built in the 80s.

“It was a significant investment that used local subcontractors.”

Minister Littleproud also invested $11.3 million in the roof over the Qantas Founders Museum’s new roof which has allowed now countless remarkable arts events.

Thirdly the rebuilding of Winton’s Waltzing Matilda Centre cost the Government over $8 million it preserves much of our national psyche.

“These are investments that have diversified the economic base of the central west,” he said.

“Building that tourism product to be mature and to be world-class means every town, starting in Stanthorpe, as they come across the border, there’s a destination for tourists to go to.

“This is so tourists will stop along the way—or, that might be the end destination, Longreach and Winton, every community along the way benefits.

“Whether it is the Woolscour at Blackall or the Big Rig at Roma or the new OMOA (Outback Museum of Australia) we’re building in Charleville—these are types of investments we want to put into outback Australia, so people want to come and visit.”

Telecommunications

Finally, Minister Littleproud has stated that while he is proud of his efforts in building rural telecommunications, there is much he would like to achieve in his next term if elected.

“We’ve made significant investments, $1.3 billion, put aside in terms of making local solutions,” he said.

“Telstra has abandoned the bush, so we should abandon them.”

The Federal Government does not currently own a carrier to provide communications and Minister Littleproud has blamed the Rudd Government for selling off public communications during their FTTH plan.

“We had a $2 billion future fund to protect rural and regional Australia fund, and unfortunately Kevin Rudd took that and spent it on other things,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Now we’re having to come back and fix it, we’re now looking for local solutions.

“And that’s why we’re investing $1.3 billion which won’t necessarily go to Telstra—it will go to competitors and competitors who can tailor solutions to local communities.”

$8000 had already gone into improving telecommunications in the Winton shire.

Minister Littleproud said more regulation needed to be put around Telstra.

“While we need to abandon them, the assets that are there, need to have more regulatory guide rails,” he said.

“Telstra can’t be let off the hook.

“Recent reviews will give us a pathway to get Telstra back on the hook because they have abandoned the bush.”