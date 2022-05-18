Rain event bittersweet

Michael R Williams

While the May rain event has not caused the forecasted possible flooding in towns, many on properties have rejoiced in the soaking the land has received.

Beaconsfield grazier Peter Thomas has caused the event “a terrific little bit of follow-up“, however, he laments the unfortunate loss of stock and native wildlife that subsequently occurred.

Mr Thomas was looking at different options to get his property through winter after a “patchy“ storm season.

“It’s been tremendously beneficial,“ he said.

“We had around 130mm during the Anzac Day rain event and about 36mm this one.

“Like a lot of people, we were pricing food supplements and considering what livestock we may have to sell off—a little rain changes things.“

Like many graziers, the recent rain has meant Mr Thomas has suffered livestock losses.

“We lost some ewes and we were lambing at the time, so we lost some lambs as well,“ he said.

“While we are positive about the rain, it was unfortunate to have lost those sheep.

“This rain, overall, has been tremendously beneficial, but the livestock and native animals don’t enjoy too much rain.

“It’s distressing when there’s very little you can do to help them.“

Rain can be often difficult to predict, particularly unseasonal rain, with much more rain falling than expected on Anzac Day and less in the May event.

Mr Thomas said after the Anzac rain event he was much more careful to have his livestock be put on dry ground, however, having strong rain events without some loss of life is difficult.

“We moved them [Mr Thomas’ sheep herd] out of the channels and the paddocks that are subject to flooding and put them onto hard ground,“ he said.

“Up until this morning [11 May] we’ve only had a small amount of rain, but we’ll see how it goes.

“But some of the forecasts we quite extreme so we prepared, you normally time your animal husbandry around the seasonal patterns.“

He said, financially, the loss of life would cost him relative to the cost of another year without strong rain.

“It’s been a terrific bit of follow-up rain, and it sets up the pasture for the winter,“ he said.

“You would expect there would be moisture there coming into next spring, so any rain then is going to have a good effect.“