Heavy regulations necessary on fracking

Michael R Williams

“It’s a token gesture.“

“It’s laughable.“

Boulia Shire Mayor Rick Britton has hit out against the current panel discussions held on the future of the Lake Eyre Basin.

However, Lake Eyre Basin Stakeholders Advisory Group chair Steven Robertson is confident he will be able to go to the State Government with “the best possible advice covering all of the interest groups of the area“.

Currently, interest groups are holding consultation meetings to come to a compromise after the State Government allowed Origin Energy to search for shale oil reserves in the basin and had been granted licenses.

According to interest group Western Rivers Alliance, they had been told by the State Government they would be consulted before any licenses would be given out, not after.

Mr Britton said he was not wholly against fracking in the basin but said there had to be heavy regulations.

“And no activity within the floodplains,“ he said.

“Our floodplains are our bread and butter.

“People don’t understand that even a 300ml bank can have adverse effects to where the water spread out to.“

Contamination of the water in many parts of the basin could have catastrophic run-on effects during flood events.

Mr Britton said the recent discussions have not been inclusive enough to local interests.

“More people need to present with their at the table going forward if they really want to claim they’ve taken advice from the community,“ he said.

The Lake Eyre Basin Stakeholders Advisory Group have stated they will be conducting community consultations, but Mr Britton fears the decisions have already been made.

“It’s like supposed to come out here and pretend that we’re being talked to so you do feel as if you’ve been consulted within history,“ he said.

“The local governments within the area, the producers – we have one of the largest organic beef producers in the Diamantina area, they’re the sort of people that need to be at the table.

“There needs to be a wider group.“

Lake Eyre Stakeholder Advisory Group Chair Steven Robertson said recent discussions had been about establishing that regulatory framework.

“Sitting around the table is representatives from the resource industry but also, traditional owner representatives as well as environmental interests, Desert Channels Queensland, sitting around the table to identify the issues that need to go forward,“ he said.

“What we wanted to achieve is the most comprehensive range of issues that need to be determined and consulted with the local community.

“What we’re looking at is the current legislative framework and whether that is fit-for-purpose for dealing with the issues in the basin.“

From that, Mr Robertson said the discussion is looking at what issues aren’t being looked at to ensure long-term sustainability.

The decision whether to not to frack and where had not been finalised.

“If, and still a big if, it were to occur, where is another issue, should it be allowed in the floodplains for example is an issue that has been identified,“ he said

“If the gas industry were to explore and produce gas it would be subject to rigorous environmental standards.“

Mr Robertson said there are another two meetings to be had, including an onsite visit in the channel country and hopes to have discussions wrapped up by the third quarter of this year.

“The meetings have been very productive meetings,“ he said.

“Through these meetings, we have been able to identify areas of agreement and areas of contention.“