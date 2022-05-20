In profile: David Littleproud

I’ve lived my whole life in Maranoa and was born and raised in Chinchilla.

Over the past 20 years, I’ve owned a small business in Warwick and forged a career in agribusiness while living and working in towns such as Miles, Nanango, Charleville, St George, Stanthorpe, and Warwick.

This background provides me with an acute understanding of the important role small business and agriculture plays in creating jobs and promoting economic growth in Maranoa.

I understand the importance of a strong economy because it means we can build a prosperous future for younger generations and develop the capacity of ​our health, education, agriculture, telecommunications, and small business sectors.

Maranoa represents 43 per cent of rural and remote Queensland with thriving communities and vibrant regions​. ​

I will keep fighting for our fair share to ​ensure we ease cost of living pressures, build safer and better roads, ​increase access to education ​opportunities and ​provide better health support and aged care.

To build a stronger future, we must:

Deliver lower taxes for workers and small businesses.

​Continue to make record investments in health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Continue delivering a stronger defense force and maintain our strong border protection policies.