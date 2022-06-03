Operatic spectacular

Michael R Williams

Bigger and better, for the second time Opera Queensland has come to the Central West bringing the state’s greatest voices to meld with the seraphic landscape.

Artistic Director and CEO of Opera Queensland Patrick Nolan said this year has been “a wonderful build from the successes of last year”.

“We were quite surprised last year with how many people came from all over Australia.

“The same again has happened this year, we even had someone come from Los Angeles.”

Mr Nolan said there was a great welcoming in the outback community, and the players enjoyed connecting with the community.

“It’s great to have [locals] join in with the festival and take part,” he said.

“This year we will even be travelling to Windorah.”

Mr Nolan said it was important to bring “great art” to the regions.

“Everyone has the right to great art wherever you live,” he said.

“It shouldn’t just be people who live in big cities who have the opportunities to experience fine arts.

“There’s something that happens when you realise things you can do with art when you see that next level.

“It’s inspiring.”