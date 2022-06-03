School play smashes

Michael R Williams

The Longreach State High School Year 11 and 12 Drama Class performed the play, She Kills Monsters at the Civic Centre as a part of their assessment.

Drama and English Teacher, Erin Landles described the play as having, “perfectly fitting characters for the personalities of the students”.

“It’s the first time the drama class has performed at the Civic Centre in a few years,” she said.

“But we have previously done Matilda at the Civic Centre.”

The students were given a variety of plays they wished to perform, immediately relating to “She Kills Monsters”.

“It was like the play was built for them,” she said.

“It’s their interests, it’s their personal connections to the story—it was like fate.”

She Kills Monsters is the story of an older sister who is attempting to reconnect with her departed younger sister through her Dungeons and Dragons [a board game] module.

“As we go through the play, we [the audience] learn that it is actually her sister’s diary ‘written in geek’,” Ms Landles said.

“[The character] learns things about her sister that she never knew beforehand.”

For five months the drama class has been building the set and props from scratch.

The students had spent their Easter holiday rehearsing—specifically fight choreography.

Ms Landles said their work had been rewarded with an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience.

The stage play will alternate with the Halloween Spooktacular each year due to costs.