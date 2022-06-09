Winton Show received with flying colours

Winton Pastoral & Agricultural Show Society

Our show went wonderfully, with great weather and very good attendance.

All the sections were supported well, we had a great number of trade sites which was amazing.

Our Talk tent was a great success again, we started the talk tent last year.

We invite all the services that are in our community, Ambulance, Outback Futures, Winton Neighbourhood Center, Qridda, DaF, and RFDS to have a stall and talk to the public about the services they provide.

This was supported by Funding from the PHN Western Qld.

The wool pavilion had a great showing, as well as the sheep.

We ended Saturday Night with our Winton Show Bull Ride, 0ur Bull Ride’s major sponsor was Corella Cattle Company.

The Show committee was also able to receive funding from the Winton Shire Council to provide a set amount of Sideshow alley Ride tickets for each child that entered any section of the show.

This was an incentive that we had last year, which worked very well and something we hope to continue to do each year.

Our Committee worked very hard to make our show a success.

From all reports, this was achieved with flying colours.