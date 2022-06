Longreach Touch Association

Results from round 8:

Young Yabbies defeated Coops Troops: 9-3

Best and Fairest: Bella Elliot and Mitchell Neuendorf

Try Babies defeated Un-Stop-A-Ball: 16-4

Best and Fairest: Lelia Ballin and Gerard Comerford

Getaways defeated Lights N Sirens: 10-0

Best and Fairest: Emily Bielenberg and Adam Hughes

MGM defeated The Boomerangs: 7-3

Best and Fairest: Keali Walker and Will Ringrose

Bull Antz defeated The Cartel: 11-10

Best and Fairest: Hugh Macintosh and Poppy Harris