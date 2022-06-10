QLDs first sheep show hits 60

Michael R Williams

Margie Webb has seen it all when it comes to showtime in Muttaburra.

Each iteration, the changing markets for wool, involved in some sense since its inception in 1962 as the The Landsborough Flock Ewe Show Society – the first flock ewe show in Queensland.

She said the event was a wonderful boon for the community.

“This year was just wonderful, there was just something for everybody the whole time,” she said.

“60 years is such a great achievement for the committee.

“The show has followed the vagueries of the wool industry and the seasons, and some years have been a bit tough – but its kept going.”

Ms Webb said she remembers the event in ’71.

“Things were so desperately dry and wool prices were terrible and hadn’t rained for nearly seven years,” she said.

“Other challenging years included the 50th anniversary which was washed out and of course 2020 there was Covid.”

Ms Webb said she has great admiration for the show’s founders the two jackaroos Rob Archer and Jeremy King.

“In the 50s there were good seasons and good wool prices,” she said.

“By the 60s there was a good cohort of young married people in the district, and the young graziers were keen to improve their wool production and animal husbandry.

“They saw a future in the industry and they just wanted to do it better.”

Mr Archer and King were jackarooing near Hay and they had seen first-hand a flock ewe show there.

“They could see how helpful it was for the local graziers because it was a competition,” Ms Webb said.

“They could see who was doing was better and why and they could see how bloodlines worked.

“When they came back to Muttaburra and saw the cohort of young men eager to do better, they thought this flock show would be very helpful.”

Mr Archer sent out a letter to meet at the Muttaburra RSL on 10 March, and the rest is history.

Ms Webb said the 60s were fabulous for the Central West.

“So many people out here, so many young people,” she said.

“They got up to 198 fleeces and up to 78 or 80 pens of sheep, which is a lot when you consider they had to be manually held per person.

“And these are flock sheep so they weren’t used to being held – they’d often escape which meant a lot of fun and games.

“There was a lot of great passion back in those days.”

Initially, the show was to be just about flock sheep, graziers even would invite lecturers on the topic to the event.

“It had style, beautiful trophies,” she said.

“The women weren’t initially involved, but they would eventually display woollen garments and the War Widows Guild would knit things in wool.

“Along the way that really took off and everyone loves a fashion parade.”

But over time other elements would be added to the show as the market and environment changed.

Now there are cattle, a shopping pavilion, and various more ‘touristy’ events.

Ms Webb said she is so proud of the people who have kept it going over the years as it “has been a great gift to the district and the wider community”.