Upgraded saleyards given first go-around

The upgraded Longreach Salesyards had its official christening, hosted by Nutrien Ag-West, it saw strong crowds and ever stronger sales.

Nutrien Western Special Store Sale hosted 2900 head of cattle from seven different vendors, many of whom came from the Northern Territory

This included auctions held for the first time in the new seated auditorium which saw a bum on nearly every seat and the inclusion of Buffalo weiners a first in many years for Longreach.

Nutrien Chinchilla Auctioneer Terry Ryan said the new complex worked very well.

“It’s been very carefully thought out, we went back to selling cattle in the ring we offered 900 cattle in that situation,” he said.

“The cattle moved freely; once we knocked one out, the next lot were in there to sell.

“The yards worked well, the council have done a great job in building this facility.”

Mr Ryan said he was impressed with the quality of the cattle despite their having been trucked big distances and saw this facility as a place that would continue to grow Longreach as a hub for the outback cattle industry.

“Longreach has always been a great selling centre in western Queensland for the local cattle, but also a good stopping place for cattle further out in the Territory,” he said.

“They [NT graziers] can pull up here and save themselves on freight, and it’s always a good selling centre.

“And now with the new facilities, I think the sales will increase here, and the yarding numbers will increase.”

Mr Ryan said it was a great opportunity for locals to have a look at the new facility and the added bonus was the use of online bidding.

“That was why we saw those cattle through the ring,” he said.

“We sold all those young cattle and the online bidding certainly helped the market.

“I don’t think those people would have driven here to sell, but they could buy online.”

Local Nutrien representatives Boyd Curran and Andrew Holt had played a major part in running the sale so successfully.

“It was certainly a new style of selling, and we took the opportunity and we’ve had a great day for dividends,” Mr Ryan said.

“We’ve had a great sale, the top of our preg tested cows got up to $1750, our steers made consistently $7-8 consistently.

“All in all we had a very successful day and the vendors were happy too, I’m sure this will lead to more sales.”