Reflecting on Mabo day

Michael R Williams

Longreach locals gathered at the CQID office to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Mabo Day, a historic moment for Australia.

Mabo Day caps off Reconciliation week, the theme of which, this year, had been “Be Brave, Make Change”.

Central West Health and Hospital Service Principal Planning Officer Health Equity Harry Pitt said Mabo Day was strongly celebrated among First Nations peoples and communities.

“At the back of Be Brave, Make Change that’s a highlight in the sense that – not only for our past leaders or present leaders but for the future of who we are combined as Australians and First Nations people,” he said.

Mr Pitt said the Uluru Statement From the Heart could be something that could become magical.

“I think those proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, representing Makarrata and Yulunga people are being brave in making that change,” he said.

“It could be the catalyst that combines all first nations people and also all Australians.

“We have lots to learn from these activities this week.”

Mr Pitt said through the Health Equity Strategy, he and his team are being brave and making change.

“It is a wonderful milestone this year that we’re actually celebrating something like this strategy,” he said.

“We’re putting the voice back into the delivery of health for our First Nations people.”