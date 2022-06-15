Isisford’s Sally Edwards awarded Public Service Medal in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Longreach Regional Council

Longreach Regional Council’s Isisford Branch Manager, Sally Edwards, has been awarded the Public Service Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, announced today.

Council nominated Ms Edwards for the honour based on her record of outstanding service to local government and the community of Isisford over 31 years. She joined the former Isisford Shire Council as a Swimming Pool Supervisor and has since worked as a Casual Parks & Gardens Officer, Junior Clerk, and Senior Administration Officer, before taking on the pivotal role of Isisford Branch Manager in 2008.

Mayor Tony Rayner said the honour was deserving recognition of Ms Edwards’ achievements.

“Sally is a dedicated and conscientious employee, who has achieved an outstanding record of service to the Isisford and Yaraka communities,” he said.

“She’s a respected and popular leader in our organisation, who has contributed to the development of a really positive team culture.

“Sally is equally respected within the community, thanks to her years of outstanding service to countless community organisations and events.

“Sally has played an important role in the social and cultural development of Isisford and Yaraka, and Council is proud to have nominated her for this prestigious award.”

In addition to her local government service role, Ms Edwards is an active participant in most regional community initiatives in Isisford and Yaraka, serving on countless organisations such as the Isisford Race Club, Isisford Golf Club, the Annual Isisford Fishing Competition, Isisford Rural Fire Brigade, Yaraka Campdraft Association, and more.

Ms Edwards said the honour was unexpected.

“I didn’t really think this was coming, to be honest,” she said.

“It’s a big surprise, but a good one.

“There’s a lot of people in Queensland who have done more than me.”

When asked what she thinks the panel saw in her, Ms Edwards was modest.

“People have told me that I’m the driver of things at work and in the community, but I don’t know if that’s true,” she said.

“Even if I am the driver, I’m not the only one in the car—there’s a whole community on this journey with me, and it’s because of them that we get things done together.

“I just love our communities, and maybe that shows in my work.”