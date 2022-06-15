Outback-loveing Eremophilas

Neil Fisher

Isn’t it sad when you have to watch American-made garden shows to see Australian plants being promoted for their water-wise capabilities?

Last week, I came across a very interesting gardening program on pay-TV, which originated from Arizona in the United States.

In the program, they designed theme gardens in various locations, and the theme of this particular show was to create a garden and entertainment area that was watered solely from recycled bathtub water.

Your first thought would be that there was no hope for a prize-winning garden on a 700 square metre block of land only with leftover water used to shower and bath an average family.

However, as was stated on the show, bathing and showering consumes an average of 270 to 280 litres of water per day per household in America, and this is more than enough to water a garden.

In the big picture, this equates to 100 000 litres of water or 100 kilolitres per year, which is quite a substantial amount.

The show then went on to recommend the top dozen plants that American gardeners should be planting to achieve this waterwise concept.

Out of the dozen plants they recommended, all but two will grow well in Central Queensland, with six of them being Australian native plants.

The plant that they gave the biggest wrap to was a plant they said Australians don’t know much about, and this was the Eremophila or Australian Native Fuschia or Emu Bush.

At this point, he was quite correct.

If you were to visit a nursery this weekend, at best you may find no more than three or four varieties of this plant; yet, nearly two dozen different varieties were rattled off on this show.

The name Eremophila actually means ‘desert lover’.

This plant has around 180 species found naturally in Australia, and there are probably at least that many again of hybrids around the world, with plants ranging from groundcovers to screen plants of 4-5 metres high.

Eremophilas are found in just about every state in Australia, and locally can be found growing native throughout Central Queensland.

There are probably at least thirty different varieties of this plant than can be successfully grown in Central Queensland, as long as people who want to grow them don’t commit the cardinal sin of killing them with kindness—any more than a litre of water per week is too much.

Much of the credit for the development and trialing of many of these plants can be given to a group of dedicated ladies from the Springsure area, ably led by the late Beverley O’Keefe.

During the 80s and 90s, Beverley compiled one of the most comprehensive trials of Eremophila in her home garden on a property near Springsure, detailing the success and failure of every plant.

EREMOPHILAS TO LOOK FOR

Eremophila Fairy Floss is a very attractive medium-sized shrub 2m x 1.5m in size with bright green foliage.

From late Autumn to Spring an attractive orange-cream buds open to candy-pink fuschia-like flowers with fine white hairs.

Eremophila Fairy Floss grows best in well-drained light to medium soils, including gravelly clay in an open sunny or lightly shaded area.

Eremophila glabra Burgundy is a commercial hybrid of the Australian Native Fuchsia or Emu Bush that will grow to approximately one and a half metres square. With its attractive silvery-grey foliage and sticking burgundy fuchsia-like flowers, it forms a highlight in any dryland garden.

Eremophila glabra Kalbarri Carpet has attractive silvery-grey foliage and striking yellow fuschia-like flowers that will attract birds and other nectar feeders.

With the main flowering being spring and summer, with spot flowers in winter and autumn.

This groundcover will grow to approximately 1.5 metres across and will become a feature in any water-wise garden.

Eremophila Summertime Blue is a dense cascading shrub of 1.2m by 1.2m, its large showy blue flowers bloom most of the warmer months of the year.

It is suitable for any soil type or texture in full sun or part shade, withstands some waterlogging, is salt tolerant and frost hardy.

An excellent plant for rockeries, borders and low screens for exposed positions.

Eremophila polyclada or Weeping Emu Bush is a tall ornamental cascading shrub with narrow leaves growing up to 4m high.

Profuse white flowers will cover the plant from early spring to late summer.

Grows best in a sunny open position in will tolerate most soil types.

This plant is frost and drought tolerant and responds well to pruning.

Eremophila Yanna Road is a bushy silver foliaged compact shrub growing suitable for most exposed positions.

During spring showy sprays of pale pink flowers, with an attractive red spotting in the throat of the flower can be found throughout the centre of the shrub. Eremophila Yanna Road will grow to just over one metre high.