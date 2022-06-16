Press partners export awards

The Queensland Country Press Association has signed on as media partner for the Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards 2022.

Now in its 32nd year, the annual awards celebrates the many Queensland companies trading internationally.

The Longreach Leader is a member of the QCPA.

The Awards recognise the businesses behind Queensland’s $100 billion export industry and elevate category winners above their competitors through 14 different categories with an overall winner also announced.

In a changing and challenging global environment in recent years, it has become more important than ever for leading Queensland companies to identify new markets and ways in which to meet international demand for the best our state has to offer.

Being involved is a great way for regional and rural exporters of all sizes to showcase their achievements, meet other exporters and be exposed to the services of Trade and Investment Queensland that hosts the awards.

The Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards are run in collaboration with Austrade and the Australian Export and Investment Awards. Category winners are automatically entered as Queensland’s representatives at the national awards.

Submitting an entry to the Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards is straightforward and involves collating information that illustrates the company’s achievements and performance.

A guide and range of information to support submitting an entry is available from TIQ.

Entries are open until 10 June.