Wool Market Report

Australian Wool Network

The Australian wool market heads into the final month of the 2021/22 wool selling season with the second week of overall losses,

although there were selected pockets in the market that recorded price rises.

There was also a noticeable increase in buyer sentiment toward the end of the series.

The national offering fell by 10,545 bales to 34,514 bales.

With only four selling weeks left for the season, the total amount offered continues to track well above the previous season.

Year to date there have been 1,719,102 bales put through the auction system, 130,644 more than the corresponding sale of the previous season, an increase of 8.2 per cent.

Across the county the individual Micron Price Guides (MPGs) ranged between +24 and -50 cents, interestingly both of these

movements occurred in Melbourne in the 17.0 and 16.5-micron MPGs respectively.

These price movements combined with losses in

all other sectors of the market had the net effect of a 6 cent fall in the AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (EMI), the EMI closed the

seek at 1,414 cents.

In a similar pattern to the previous week, a further strengthening of the Australian dollar (the AUD climbed by 0.63 cents since last week) when viewed in US dollar terms the market recorded an overall increase.

The EMI added 5 US cents for the series, closing at 1,013 cents.

After being the strongest performing sector in the previous series, lack of buyer support resulted in the oddments suffering the largest falls this week.

General losses in locks, stains and crutching of between 45 and 60 cents pushed the three Merino Carding (MC) indicators down by an average of just over 50 cents.

Next week the national offering decreases, due in part to it being a non-sale week in Fremantle.

Currently, there is expected to be 33,095 bales on offer with only Sydney and Melbourne in operation