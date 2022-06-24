Longreach rising star takes the spotlight at top hair industry awards

Longreach-born and raised 27-year-old Louise Graham, now of Brisbane’s Hey Hair salon, has taken out the ‘crown’ as one of Australia’s brightest hairstylist stars for her award-winning hair collection—filled with hair crowns while challenging our views on power.

Announced at the annual Australian Hair Industry Award’s Creative 2022 gala awards last Monday, Louise and her artistic talents will join the top Australian up-and-coming stars in the HOTSHOTS team—top young stylists.

It’s off the back of recognition of her ‘powerful’ collection: “Power Play”, prompting us to question the perception of power and powerful individuals.

“The collection’s a portrait commentary on the highly posed imagery we constantly get presented with on social media and in magazines of people in power. What is going on behind the carefully posed and presented facade?” Louise said.

The HOTSHOTS team for 2022 shines a spotlight on the industry’s most exciting next-gen talent and provides the chance for these 31 and under superstars to take their careers to a whole new level.

Louise was a finalist last year, but now, it’s the first time she’s made the illustrious team.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime career highlight – the chance to learn from the best in the business,” Louise said.

Launched in 2012 by esteemed trade visionaries Mocha Publishing, the AHIA’s are celebrating their 10th year as the trusted national award platform which provides a benchmark of excellence—and an evening of 800 of the most talented hairdressers and their salon teams.

Judges look for hairdressers who excel in the areas of cutting, styling, editorial and colour work, and have a unique style, unparalleled passion and a clear vision of the future.

This crew were judged by familiar faces including Dee Parker-Attwood, Jayne Wild, Benni Tognini, Stevie English, Kobi Bokshish, Sharon Blain and Brad Ngata.

Owner/Publisher Linda Woodhead was thrilled to recognise Louise’s achievement;

“Queensland should be so proud of the amazing Louise Graham of Hey Hair,” she said.

She has firmly proven herself as one of the industry’s most exciting up-and-coming talents and I can’t wait to see where winning this award will take her.”