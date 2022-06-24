Rural Aid photography competition winners announced

Rural Aid

Australia’s most trusted rural charity has congratulated the twelve winners of its Spirit of the Bush photography competition.

More than 1100 photographic entries were received from farms right across the country, a record for the Spirt of the Bush competition.

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said it was heartening to see so many quality captures.

“The Spirit of the Bush competition attracts photos from every corner of the country and reflects every part of life on the land,” Mr Warlters said.

“It’s mesmerizing to see the highs and lows of farm life reflected in action shots, sweeping horizons and moments of quiet reflection.

“It’s great to see a theme of hope emerge from our images this year.

“The winning photos tell a story of both work and play.

“Events like harvest and planting are featured, as well as moments of rest, relaxation, and recreation.

“It’s fantastic to see so many jaw-dropping entries from West Australia in particular.

Queensland and New South Wales’ snappers also feature heavily in the winner’s circle.

“A huge congratulations to our talented winners who will now have their photos used in Rural Aid’s 2023 calendar,”Mr Warlters said.

Mr Warlters also reflected on the huge jump in entries from last year.

“It gets harder to pick the winners every year,” Mr Warlters said.

“Last year, Rural Aid received 720 entries. This year, more than 1100 were submitted!”

The Rural Aid 2023 calendar will be available for purchase and pre-order later this year.

Supporters are encouraged to keep an eye on the Rural Aid social media pages for more information.

Proceeds will directly support Rural Aid’s range of programs to help farmers and their families.