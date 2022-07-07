Barcaldine Downs Station

he Barcoo Trifecta

Having published the history of Isis Downs and Portland Downs Stations, the current challenge for author Ian Waples is in researching another property down the Barcoo:-

First settled in 1863 by a Cameron/Crosbie partnership, this property originally encompassed the town of Barcaldine, from whence it took its name.

Several owners were then involved until 1914 when Clark & Tait commenced a partnership extending over a century.

As personal stories were an important feature of his previous books, Ian would like to include similar wonderful stories to enlighten readers about the characters of the outback.

So, can you help?

Did you work on, or have an association with Barcaldine Downs; have you any photographs; documents; or memorabilia concerning the property?

If you want your story to be read in what is expected to be a best seller, please contact Ian on 0428 351 152 or at ikwaples@bigpond.com.