Rings of Silver

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

The Mobile Jewellery Tutor from Yowah, Rod Hammond, conducted a very successful silversmithing workshop in Winton last weekend.

Assisted by Chris and Blair, 17 participants made earrings and rings to take home—all made from silver.

The day was supported by the RADF funding through the Winton Shire Council, and many participants said they were keen to continue with the craft.

The venue was the newly acquired Queensland Boulder Opal Association’s building in Elderslie Street.

Once a café, it has been acquired to further promote the role of the opal industry in the Winton District.

QBOA President James Evert said it was great to see the building being used for jewellery making and the association had big plans in hand for the coming year. “We have our Opal Festival coming up straight after the Film Festival”, James added.