Isisford Horse Sports

The Central Western Equestrian Group

The Central Western Equestrian Group (CWEG) hosted a Horse Sports weekend in Isisford over the 25th and 26th June.

Saturday saw competitors competing in the Junior and Open Gymkhana, Working Horse Challenges and on Sunday the first part of the 2022 Central West Team Penning Series commenced.

Vice President Mandy Egan said the weekend couldn’t have happened without the kind sponsors and countless volunteers who made the weekend such a success.

“A huge thank you to our sponsors for their financial contribution or in-kind use of plant, equipment, stock and invaluable personal time assisting our group; Oma Contracting, Daley Pulse, Willie & Marcelle Chandler, Brad & Sally Edwards, NAPCO – Portland Downs – Shane & Sarah Farriday, Ellimacon – Tom & Emma Elliott,” she said.

“A massive thank you to our awesome judges; Jan Taylor, Kristian Elliott, Mel Davis, and John Karger and to our course transcribers; Jane, Catherine, Debbie, Emma and Connie.

“The Isisford Grounds were in perfect order, thank you to all the helpers and Kerry Bailey for the use of his tractor and the local caters for the lovely dinner and Carly from Barcoo Coffee for the much-needed refreshments.”

Saturday kicked off with the Working Horse Challenges for Junior, Encouragement, Novice and Open categories.

The Working Horse Challenge comprised of numerous phrases; including the Lead, Hack, Wazza the Cow, Obstacle, Working phrases and finishing with the Jackpot event.

Every phrase was scored by our volunteer Judges with all points being tallied to give the following Overall Challenge Champions for each category.

On the Sunday first round of the 2022 Central West Team Penning Series was hosted.

The six-round series is bought to you by a number of committees including; Longreach Rodeo Assoc, Longreach Show Society, CWEG, Yaraka Gymkhana, Stonehenge Rodeo Assoc, Jundah Community Bronco Branding and Team Penning Association.

Isisford attracted 24 teams for the Team Penning; with the top six teams making the finals they being; Blackall Rounders – Duncan & Jane Scobbie and Helen Aspinall, Margo – Kerry Bailey, Brad & Sally Edwards, Elmes Rural 1 – Cameron & Sophie Elmes and Louise Parkinson, Been there done that – Laura Axsentieff, Zoe Radford and Joe Ryan, Elmes Rural 2 – Cameron & Sophie Elmes and Faith Wright, Peewee Park 2 – Sam & Heidi Karger and Deb Carr.

Unfortunately, both ‘Blackall Rounders’ and ‘Peewee Park 2’ didn’t’ make time in the finals.

Teams ‘Margo’ and’ Elmes 1’ both penned three cattle; however ‘Elmes Rural 1’ was the fastest with 1:10:56 on the clock and taking out first place in the Team Penning.

Second place went to ‘Margo’ with a time of 1:30:98 (also penning 3 cattle), followed by ‘Elmes Rural 2’ in third position with 1:17:20 (penning only 2 cattle) and fourth position went to ‘Been there done that’ with 2 cattle penned and a time of 1:30:89.

“Congratulations to all teams and competitors for a fantastic weekend of horse events and all the best to everyone going to Yaraka Gymkhana this weekend,” Ms Egan said.

“Again thank you to everyone who assisted in the setting up, execution and dismantling of the courses and for the supply of stock for the events.

“Many hands made light work and it is greatly appreciated by CWEG.”