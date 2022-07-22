New health precinct for Windorah Hospital

Central West Hospital and Health Service

Construction of a new primary health centre in the remote community of Windorah in the Central West is now underway, with completion expected by the end of the year.

Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure Julieanne Gilbert today broke ground on the new $12.4 million facilities on the corner of Maryborough and Cecil streets.

She said the new Windorah PHC would be built in a prefabricated modular style, like the new Boulia Primary Health Centre and Wellbeing Centre.

“The new Windorah PHC will be a single-level, 19-module, interlinked building designed in Queensland style with a pitched roof,’’ she said.

“The staff accommodation features wide verandahs, while there is ample ramp access to the primary health centre building.

“This modular build process reduces construction time and makes it easier to add additional structural components in the future as needs require, thereby future-proofing the new Windorah health centre.’’

The site is part of an area identified for future health and emergency services facilities within the Barcoo Shire Council town plan for Windorah.

“I’d like to thank the shire council for making this site available to secure the future of health services in the local community,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“Building on this new site will ensure that health services can continue to be delivered uninterrupted from the current Windorah Primary Health Centre on Victoria St, behind the Western Star Hotel, while the new facility is being built.”

The Windorah project will be delivered by AUSCO Modular.

AUSCO Modular also partnered with St Hilliers Property Pty Ltd to deliver the $7.24 million Boulia Primary Health Centre and Wellbeing Centre in November 2019.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the Windorah PHC replacement works would create about 35 full-time equivalent jobs over the life of the project.

Ms D’Ath said the new Windorah PHC would include:

Four consultation rooms, two more than the existing PHC and both telehealth-enabled, an ambulance bay, emergency treatment area, reception and waiting area.

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom staff accommodation unit with a full kitchen and lounge space also forms part of the design.

“The new primary health centre will deliver a state-of-the-art health facility for the Windorah and surrounding community,’’ Ms D’Ath said.

“It will allow for the fullest use of the latest technology, as well as allowing for future technological developments.

“Telehealth, for instance, has already revolutionised the delivery of health services to rural and remote communities throughout Queensland.

“It’s opening a whole new world for health care in remote areas by providing specialist care without the need to travel long distances.

“The new Windorah PHC will be fitted with all the connections and the capacity to participate fully in this digital world.

“The project also will provide opportunities for local businesses to participate directly in the project’s construction and/or commissioning phase.’’