Dividing those “hippys” and “aggys”

Neil Fisher

With their spectacular flowering displays during the summer, the Agapanthus and Hippeastrum have been a favourite for generations of gardeners.

When plants become too crowded they should be divided.

Now is one of the best times of the year to do this.

Start by digging up the plant clump.

Then divide the plant up in any one of three ways.

First by carefully teasing the roots apart or cutting the plant apart using an old pruning saw or fishing knife.

The last method is if Agapanthus or Hippeastrum clumps really tight chop the plant into pieces with an axe or spade.

From a single established Agapanthus or Hippeastrum clump, you might get more than a dozen new plants but it depends on the Agapanthus or Hippeastrum species being divided.

With the divisions made, place the plants in a bucket or plastic bag then dampen the roots with a bit of water to keep roots moist.

After that, I would pot up the divisions to grow on.

When replanting the Agapanthus or Hippeastrum try to get the soil in around the roots as closely as possible and place the crowns of the new plants no more than 50mm below ground level.

Hippeastrums have been grown in our gardens for over the last 100 years, and I still believe, that tucked away in many rural gardens, there are still some of the best flowering varieties grown.

These plants could have been handed down over many generations and Agapanthus is easy to grow in just about every part of Central Queensland, having the ability to tolerate conditions from heavy clay to sandy well-drain soil.

It is important to remember that they do not require a lot of water after they have been established.

All Agapanthus prefer a sunny, but protected position, with good mulching.

WATERING POT PLANTS

One of the most constantly asked questions at many nurseries even at this time of the year is “Why is my pot plant dying? I water it every day”.

You need to remember that plants grown in pots require far more attention to their watering than the same plant species planted in the garden.

The restricted amount of potting mix is an important factor in this requirement.

As the roots keep growing forward, no matter where the plant is, only the tip of the roots can absorb water, not the entire root system.

Therefore, a considerable part of the root structure in the pot is no longer absorbing water, but simply acting like a pipeline carrying the water from the tips of the roots to the stems of the leaves.

You will find that it is mainly the roots at the bottom of the pot that carry the tissues active in water absorption, with a small amount near the surface and the sides of the pot also soaking up some water.

To have the water reach the bottom of the container, it is essential that all of the potting mix be thoroughly wet.

If a small amount of water is poured on top of the pot’s root mass, it will remain only in the top half of the pot and not reach the tips of the roots on the bottom.

I would recommend watering until run-off through the bottom holes of the pot is observed.

A more efficient method is soaking the pot in a large tub of water, which will ensure a full wetting of the potting mix, however, this is not always practical.

When you are watering the pot, if you notice that water seems to channel its way through the potting mix quickly without soaking in, that is a sign it is time to start repotting the plant.

This happens because the organic matter in potting mix slowly decays over time and the water-holding capacity is reduced.

As well as this, continual root growth also compresses the potting mix and eventually pushes some of the potting mix over the rim of the container.

These factors all reduce the capacity of the plant to obtain enough moisture.