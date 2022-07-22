Gunna’s clean sweep

Boulia Camel Races

Camel ‘Gunna’ lumbered home to continue his clean sweep of the camel racing circuit, taking out the most prestigious win in Australia’s camel racing on Sunday, Boulia’s 1500m Cup.

Boulia Camel Races, Australia’s richest camel race, touted the ‘Melbourne Cup of Camel Races’ was witnessed by 3,000 travellers in Outback Queensland on the edge of the Simpson Desert.

This year is a special year for local Boulia camel Gunna to take home the win as it marks the 25th Anniversary of the Boulia Camel Races, which was first held in 1997.

“To win this Cup is amazing, every jockey will tell you it’s the main one they want to win,” beamed winning Jockey Kyrraley Woodhouse.

Woodhouse Camels Racing Team’s ‘Gunna’ is onto a winning streak through Outback Queensland, taking out the Cup win at Bedourie Camel Races the weekend before, then following up in Boulia with a clean sweep taking out both the 400m Toby Harris Memorial Quarter Mile Flyer followed by the big one, the 1,500m Tourism & Events Qld Cup Final.

The 1,500m Cup is the longest and most prestigious win on Australia’s camel racing circuit.

“It was a hard race, he had the best start, Mal is an excellent handler and he knew when to let go and he held me get Gunna out with his little raaahs as well,” said winning jockey Kyralley, who crossed the line to the cheers of husband, camel trainer Tom Woodhouse and as a team effort with camel handler Mal Buttle from Victoria.

“He led from the start, I could see Tex out the corner of my eye the whole way and Rachel that jockey (racing for Chris Hill of Uluru’s team) made we work hard for the win.

“When we came down that home straight I saw they were a fair way behind but I wasn’t stopping, I rode him all the way home.

“He went to sit down about 10 metres out from the starting barriers and we’re like, no, not this time, but he stayed up and he was great.

“That’s how you know he’s ready to race, he sits down… he’s just grumpy,” she says with a laugh.

“But then he just motors on home, he’s a pretty special camel.”

Kyralley recounted the race, “it’s a hard race and it makes it a hell of a lot easier when you’ve got a good camel that just knows their job.

“He went fast and I was like, pace yourself, pace yourself, then I saw Tex out the corner of my eye and Gunna started trotting and I said not today.”

Kyrraley explains” the big 1,500m race is a fully mental race for both the camel and yourself.

Some people sing to the jockeys, some people yell a bit, but I stay quiet and then every 50 or 100 metres I give a raaah and that does the trick.”

Local Boulia camel team, Woodhouse Camels has a long history of racing in Boulia, having first competed in 1999.

Winning camel ‘Gunna’ was wild caught and his first appearance at Boulia Camel Races was as a two-year-old camel in the Boulia Camel Races challenging and hilarious camel tagging competition.

Tom Woodhouse recalled, “he was actually one of my father’s camels, he was one of the last ones my father broke in.”

Tom explained that their champion camel wasn’t always in top racing form recalling “in his first ever race he busted one of the running rails here at the Boulia racetrack, he went over it and threw Kyrraley who was the jockey and kicked her in the chest.

She was breastfeeding at the time and the poor kid had to go onto formula for a week,” he laughed.

“After dad retired I took Gunna and actually swapped a side-by-side (buggy) for him.

“I think I got the better end of the deal,” Tom chuckled.

Camel ‘Tex’ two raced for trainer Chris Hill of Alice Springs crossed the line second in Boulia’s Cup Final, followed by ‘Dolly’ riding for Anna Bay, New South Wales camel trainer Rod Sandom in third.

3,000 travellers gathered on the edge of the Simpson Desert to witness the iconic race which was first held in 1997 and this year marked its 25th Anniversary.

The inundation of tourists balloons the population of Boulia 10-fold, from 300 residents to 3,000 for the event.

The five teams of competing travel teams camel from across Australia and took home a share in the $45,000 prize pool, which makes the Boulia Camel Races Australia’s richest camel races.

Race caller Andrew Saunders who has been calling the races in Boulia since the first one in 1997 said of the weekend, “It’s the 25th Anniversary and everything has run smoothly, it’s been amazing on the track.

We’ve had little incidents which have been great, I think it adds a bit of colour and fun when a camel breaks.”

“The quality every year improves, we see ‘Gunna’ who is a very good camel and ‘Tex’, when you get stables travelling from all over Australia the racing is top shelf,” said Andrew.

“It’s way different to the early days of racing 25 years ago, it was very amateurish, there were two racing colours, the jockeys just wore a t-shirt and they just pulled the camels out of the backyard and raced them.

“But now they spend months training the camels, they wear proper racing silks, everything is serious.

“It’s very different to the first one in 1997, which was won by camel ‘Jessie’ who was an army camel.

“The army had camels back then and she was a good camel, but if you think they are slowly coming down the straight now you should have been here 25 years ago, it was awful how slow they were,” Andrew recalled.

Boulia is where camel racing is Australia’s first turned professional, rather than just a tourist exhibition, with the introductions of longer races, drug testing and legal bookmakers who had a busy time in Boulia over the weekend.

Surrounding the racing and bookies action in Boulia was a full program of live music, novelty races, helicopter rides and the Great Australian Ride-on Lawn Mower Race.

No reports have yet come in of travellers spotting Boulia’s Min Min Lights on their journey to Boulia, the mysterious phenomenon that continues to be sighted by travellers on Boulia’s remote Outback roads each year, continuing the legend and intrigue.

The Boulia Camel Races is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.