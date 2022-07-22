Eight events in Blackall

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

Racing returned to the central west on Saturday with an eight-event program at Blackall after two wash-out meetings at Barcaldine and Ilfracombe.

The day featured the time honoured Noel Allom Memorial Cup open plate run over 1200 metres and was taken out in brilliant fashion by Jarhead for trainer Rodney Little and jockey Emma Bell.

The six-year-old gelding by Warhead had previously finished fourth in the Battle of the Bush final at Eagle Farm at its last start and appeared ready to race as soon as they ran out onto the track on Saturday.

Bell was able to position Jarhead close to the pace behind the leading pack and was ready to pounce onto the lead as they turned for home.

At that point, Zilitor had gained a narrow advantage over the early leaders Tocco D’oro and Nick the Skip, and Jarhead was challenging strongly in the middle of the track.

Jarhead was able to race away under the 61 and a half kilos and win convincingly by a length and a half over the ever-consistent Zilitor, with Lubuk running home from last place into third.

Jarhead has been a consistent performer for the Rodney Little team, and it was a great reward after such a great finish in the Battle of the Bush final, and now trainer Little can plan ahead for more possible feature races coming up, and of course, aim for the Country Stampede in Brisbane.

Jockey Ric McMahon who leads the central west jockey premiership had the three winners on the day, and he kicked off that trio of wins with the Todd Austin-trained Yule My Hero in the Benchmark 55 over 1400 metres.

The four-year-old gelding by Kaphero is in good form now with two wins and a third in its last three runs, and McMahon had this galloper ready to pounce on to the lead as they turned for home and used the rail’s run to advantage, to shoot to a clear lead, and even though Sole Heir tried valiantly in the straight, Yule My Hero ran out a four-length winner, with Helmet Head running on into third place.

McMahon’s other winners came in the following two races: firstly with Royal Confession for Todd Austin in the Maiden Plate.

The galloper was having its first start for the stable, and owner Pam Carolyn has had a great record with producing winners having their first start in the ownership group.

It was a maiden winner, again, with a big margin as Royal Confession dominated the finish by six-and-a-half lengths over Kukinta and Matagorda—Blackall has a history of producing maiden winners who win by big margins, including Boingo and Sisalating in recent years.

Royal Confession appears to have the ability to continue on through the grades.

McMahon then combined with trainer Shane Iverson and Mishani Operator in arguably the most impressive win of the day.

Mishani Operator had come off two wins at Cunnamulla at its previous two runs, and the three-year-old gelding by Domesday had to carry 64-and-a-half kilograms, but that did not prevent it from winning by seven-and-a-quarter lengths over the in form Amadeo, and Auric Gold, also a last start winner, into third place.

It was a dominant win, and jockey McMahon was able to ride quietly to the line on Mishani Operator—such was the winning margin.

He is certainly one to follow now having won four from 15 starts, and trainer Iverson will be able to place him to advantage in the coming weeks.

The Billy Johnson and Tyler Leslight combination also scored a double on the day when they produced Von Saga for the win in the Benchmark 55 over 1200 metres.

Having its fourth run for the stable after Von Saga had placed at all three previously, the seven-year-old mare by Von Costa de Hero was quite impressive; even though the final margin was only a length-and-a-quarter, it was still a dominant win over Surprise Selection and Old Town Road.

Leslight was able to use barrier one to their advantage and keep Von Saga in touch with the leading pack, and, turning in the straight, pounced onto the lead and was able to hold off the challenge of Surprise Selection.

The track did play, in a way, a feature for two horses who were up on the pace in the second win for Johnson and Leslight with Royo in the Class B Handicap over 1050 metres.

Virtually leading all the way, Royo scooted clear in the straight and won by six lengths over Osaka Sunset and Star Twinkle who had come from back in the field.

Royo is a horse in good form with three wins and two placings in its last five, and this three-year-old by Golden Archer came off a last-start win in Longreach.

The only race of the day which saw a horse come from behind occurred in the final race in the Class 6 Plate when No Refund trained and ridden by David Rewald was able to come from a midfield position late in the home straight to overhaul Han Dynasty who had gained the lead and looked set for victory.

No Refund produced a strong finish down the outside and was running away to win by a length-and-a-quarter over Han Dynasty, with odds on favourite, Halcyon House suffering its first defeat for the Todd Austin stable in four starts in the area, only finishing in third.

No Refund has been in the money for three of its last four runs, and this was the second win of its campaign this year.

Tycoon Zip had been better known as a sprinter, but on Saturday in the Open Handicap over 1400 metres, the Leslie Baker-trained Shane McGovern-ridden eight-year-old gelding led all the way in his first attempt at the distance.

McGovern was able to gain an early lead on Tycoon Zip as no other runner contested the lead, and gradually, he extended the tempo of the race, so that by the home turn most runners were off the bid and chasing.

Tycoon Zip was able to continue to hold the lead down the straight despite the challenges of Ordesa and Kedleston, with the margin of a longneck being the closest finish of the day.

It gives a new dimension to Tycoon Zip to be able to stretch out to this distance, and this horse had placed at Roma in his last two runs and continues to be in good form.