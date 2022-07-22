Storyfest to feature real publishing skills

Michael R Williams

A number of Australia’s most successful writers are set to feature at this year’s Storyfest Out West and with them, the industry’s most important skills will be shared.

These are skills that may be well established for inner city children who are more regularly exposed to them, but author Will Kostakis said it was his mission to bring those skills to kids in the bush.

“I was fortunate enough to get a book deal when I was 17, and a big reason for that was because I had so many teachers and opportunities to meet authors at my own high school,” he said.

“Since then, I’ve been trying to inspire as many as I can who are a part of the next generation.”

Mr Kostakis said, as a touring writer, he’s noticed a huge gap in opportunities for rural children in writing.

“There’s no reason a student in Longreach shouldn’t have the same opportunities that I had growing up in inner Sydney,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Storyfest in the past, and I’m really excited to get out to Longreach.

“Hopefully, I can spark a love of reading and writing.”

Mr Kostakis said his approach to teaching the young students will be in listening to what the kids actually have to say.

“Good writing is often about unlearning the way you’re taught to write in school,” he said.

“We need to learn to write the way we speak—to capture that voice.

“I believe we’re all natural storytellers.”