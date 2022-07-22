NAIDOC march sees larger number of local students

Michael R Williams

This year’s NAIDOC march in Longreach saw large support from local schools and members of the community.

The march traditionally ventured from the corner of Eagle and Swan St and ended at the CQID building on Duck St.

Iningai custodian Tony Weldon said the event was a great way to bring people together of all colours.

“As you can see the people here are from all walks of life,” he said.

“Last year we had a really good roll on.

“This year we set out to make it even better, and the schools really got on board.”

The event went on to feature art painting, music and snacks for local students.