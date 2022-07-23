Southern kids get the western treatment

Michael R Williams

Students from A. B. Paterson college conducted their annual voyage to the heart of Queensland this week with a pit stop at one of Longreach’s most recognised properties, Camden Park Station.

The children were given the opportunity to learn about life on the station and the history of the outback.

They were given the chance to participate in three key authentic bush activities: whip-cracking, stew brewing, and of course, sheep shearing (which was conducted as a lecture).

Teacher Judy Russell said this was a unique experience for the city-dwelling minors.

“The students here come from the Gold Coast, they live in very small houses with small yards—they go to the beach often,” she said.

“They really don’t have any idea about how country living happens.

“Camden Park Station is a brilliant way for them to see what life is like in the bush.”

Station manager Dan Walker said this is an event he and his family have got behind for many years.

“They’ve been coming out here for many years, and even invested infrastructure in the outback,” he said.

“For us, we like to share our connection to country, and for these students, it’s a chance to see what it’s all about.”