Tigers take minor premiership

Michael R Williams

For the second year in a row, the Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers have taken the Central West Rugby League minor premiership, and they did so with a gutsy performance over the Blackall Magpies.

While the final score blew out in favour of the home side, up until the dying moments of the first half, Blackall seemed to be getting the upper hand over the reigning champions.

It was not until well into the second half that the Tigers were able to play comfortably score-wise, and the visitors continued to show real enthusiasm in defence up until the dying seconds, crying out “wack them” even after the score was well out of reach, eventuating at 26 Tigers to Magpies 6.

Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers Assistant Coach Gavin Groves said claiming the minor premiership for a second time came from having such a strong core group of players.

“They really enjoy each other’s company, most players enjoy getting to training, working hard, and looking to improve each week,” he said.

“Kien and I have looked to build on our game from last year with a number of new aspects and then the boys have enjoyed it.”

Mr Groves said it was the forwards who stood up against Blackall to claim the victory.

“They held their own which is especially important versus a team like Blackall, but I thought we got really good control from our hooker and halves in Trent Hoad, Jack Wilson and Sam Munns,” he said.

“Their kicking game was exceptional—Adam Hughes has also given us two very good games in a row from Fullback.”

Mr Groves has enjoyed the passion that has come out of the rivalry between Longreach and Blackall.

“Blackall and ourselves have probably been two evenly matched sides for the better part of a couple of seasons now,” he said.

“There is never an easy game when we meet.

“A lot to play for on the weekend with the minor premiership up for grabs as it was last year.

“But the games are always played in the right spirit and both groups of players have a healthy respect for each other.”

Going into the finals, Mr Groves said he hopes the Tigers continue to improve on ball control and first half performances.

“It often feels like we need halftime to reset our focus,” he said.

“Our opening 40mins has been disappointing a few times this season in that regard.”

He praised the efforts of his opponent.

“Blackall is a side that loves to get you into an arm wrestle, the 6-4 score at halftime was a testimony to that,” he said.

“They love playing tight in the middle with aggressive line speed.

“They are also a resilient side with the ability to bounce back quickly so we will not be taking them lightly in a fortnight.”