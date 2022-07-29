Blackall returns for another consistent year

1. How proud are you of your team’s efforts this year in making the finals?

Very proud we were a chance to be minor premiers.

It’s been a difficult year through the lack of player numbers.

2. What were some of the accomplishments your team have made this year on and off of the field?

We had a crisis meeting before we committed for the season, we did not want to start and then have to withdraw.

We are an older side with no young players throughout our region to play so we a real pleased to be in with a chance for a home grand final.

3. What were some of the challenges the team has faced? injuries etc.

We are no different from other teams.

We go through injuries and unavailability through work.

4. How has the team changed since last year? What has surprised you about the new team?

We are luck some players from outside Blackall have chosen to play with the Magpies for the year.

Some from Tambo, Longreach, and Torrens Creek as well.

We have the same player base as previous years, but it is week to week with only six to 10 players at week day training.

Our coaches have done a marvellous job.

5. Who have been some of the stand-out players? Most improved?

Players of note have been Logan Hauff—very consistent, Chris Doyle has been solid, while newcomers Will Burnieand Coen Buckley have played some great footy.

6. What are some of the strategies you have going into the finals?

We will not change anything, just stick to what is working.

Defence is our cornerstone, with good talking and limiting mistakes.

It’s not rocket science: go out and enjoy your time together, it is bush footy.

7. What are some of the teams you’re on the lookout for? What are some things that have worked for other teams?

Longreach has good attack—we’ll need to defend them out. Trent Hoad and Adam Hughes are always dangerous.

We remember 2021, it was close, but a great grand final.

8. Any final words for the fans/ organisers?

Enjoy footy while we still can and thanks to all who have been supporting us throughout the many years.

It is the greatest game of all.

Up the Magpies—see you in Blackall for the grand final.