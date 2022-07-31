So different

Neil Fisher

Over the last few weeks, I have had numerous enquiries about a unique large orange-flowering tree.

The tree is the Colvillea racemosa or Colville’s Glory.

A couple of years ago I photographed a mass of Lorikeets feeding on the nectar of this most unusual flowering tree.

The Colvillea racemose was growing in a garden in Aramac.

This is a rare tree with Poinciana-like foliage and orange flowers that hang like bunches of grapes.

A native to Madagascar, Colvillea is a tall deciduous tree that can grow up to 15m high in well-drained composted soils.

The Colvillea blooms very well around Central Queensland and is worth a try if you want something different.

BIG WEEKEND FOR TREE PLANTERS

Central Queenslanders are being asked to polish up their green thumbs, as Sunday, 31 July is National Tree Day, and it provides one of the best family outings of the year.

Over the last 26 years, more than 5 million volunteers have planted over 26 million native trees and shrubs in projects across Australia.

These are the official Central Queensland National Tree Day sites from the Planet Ark’s website, Tuesday 26, however, I believe there are probably many other sites that haven’t registered.

8:00 to 11:00am – Emerald – 100 Capricorn Highway, Emerald.

9:00 to 11:00am – Bundaberg – 24 Walla Street, South Bundaberg.

9:00 to 11:00am – Ward – 818 Adavale Road, Ward.

9:00 to 11:30am – Capricorn Coast – Mulambin Road, Rosslyn.

9:00 to 12:00pm – Gladstone – Cashin Park, Oaks Rd, Tannum Sands.

Postponed – Rockhampton – Yeppen Lagoon, Blackall Street, Rockhampton.

NB.

I would recommend bringing a hat, gloves, sunscreen, and a pick and shovel to any of these events.

NATIONAL TREE DAY PLANTING HINTS

When planting trees in open areas, it is always important to dig a hole at least twice the size and twice the width of the pot from which the plant has been removed.

A soil mixture containing at least 50 per cent vegetable matter, a moisture retention agent, and a well-drained sandy loam is best to go around the young plant.

I would always recommend using a combination of a slow-release fertiliser, such as Osmocote, in conjunction with an organic low-phosphorous granulated fertiliser such as Blood and Bone.

2. When planting young tree seedlings in exposed positions, placing a clear plastic tree tube, commercially known as Grow Tube, will help protect the young plant from wind and leaf-eating animals.

It will also gather condensation on the inside to help increase the moisture around the base of the plant, and are usually best supported by placing three or four tomato stakes around the inside circumference of the tree tube.

3. When planting large quantities of tree seedlings in exposed conditions where a regular supply of water is not available, it is well worth considering recycling your old two-litre milk and soft-drink containers, as these will allow the tree seedling to acquire sufficient water to sustain plant growth for a period of up to seven days.

What is required is for a heated needle to be spiked through the lid of the container to allow the water to drip slowly through it, and then place it, lid down, as close as possible to the seedling, and preferably slightly buried in the ground.

In some circumstances, a small stake and ties may be required to support the container.

DID YOU KNOW

The Wollemi Pine or Wollemia nobilis would be one of the most astonishing plant discoveries of the last century.

It was discovered in 1994 by Royal Sydney Botanical Gardens botanist, David Noble growing in one deep ravine in Wollemi National Park near Sydney.

There are only 40 trees in the wild and they have the lowest known genetic variability of any plant species.

The Wollemi Pine has a heritage of over 100 million years and a unique appearance with distinct nobbly bark that is said to look like the trunk is covered in Coco Pops.

123 years ago, the Salvation Army founder, General William Booth planted a series of Bunya Pines in Ipswich, which are still living, and are now officially listed for their historic significance to the area.

Araucaria bidwillii or Bunya Pine is a large tree that can reach a height of 40 metres.

It is native to rainforest scrubs but is also found from mountain tops to ravines.

These are produced high in the dense, rounded crowns of the trees.

Bunya Pine has been widely used around the world as an ornamental tree as it will grow in almost every tropical situation, with the exception of swampy conditions.