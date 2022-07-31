Can you identify these plants?

Anna-Marie Moffat; Central West Pest Management Group

Can you match the names to the plants?

Sticky Florestina – Invasive Plant, Emerging Pests (GBO)

Bunny Ears – Restricted Invasive Plant (Cat 2,3,4 & 5)

Coral Cactus – Restricted Invasive Plant (Cat 3)

Rubber Vine – Restricted Invasive Plant (Cat 3)

Mother of Millions – Restricted Invasive Plant (Cat 3)

Leucaena – Invasive Plant, Emerging Pests (GBO)

Remember no matter if you are a Landholder, Resident, Rate Payer, Renter, Contractor or Traveller, everyone has a General Biosecurity Obligation (GBO) to take all reasonable and practical steps to minimise the risks associated with invasive plants.

Invasive plants should never be placed onto Town Commons, Stock Routes, or other people’s properties, vacant land or environmental areas; nor should they be dumped at a refuse dump.

Central Western Queensland has the right temperate Zone for all invasive plants to grow exponentially.

If you believe that you may have an invasive plant growing in your yard or are unsure of what you have got or seen, contact your Local Council and speak to your Rural Lands Officer.

Other Agencies that can also assist:

DAF: www.daf.qld.gov.au/business-priorities/biosecurity/invasive-plants-animals/plants-weeds

DCQ: desertchannels.com.au/?v=13b249c5dfa9

Landcare Groups: landcareaustralia.org.au/

Weed Spotters Network: www.qld.gov.au/environment/plants-animals/plants/herbarium/weeds/weed-spotters