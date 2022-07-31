Large number of Longreach patients unsatisfied with Rockhampton Hospital

Michael R Williams

While a majority of those surveyed have not had to use the services at Rockhampton Hospital, a slim majority of those who had reported having a positive experience.

Many, anonymously, have described visits as a “toss of the coin” with some, who have had to visit after breaking a bone or for other immediate surgery needs, being grateful for having their surgery done in a timely manner.

However, there have been a number of “horror stories” from Rockhampton Hospital and it has garnered a reputation.

Particularly, it has been a known issue for the local member of parliament, Lachlan Millar who said it has been an issue across the Gregory electorate.

Mr Millar said he found that it was patients who are more reliant on the public health system who find themselves caught in said horror situations.

“Most horror stories relate to patient travel with most of the worst scenarios being where someone (often elderly or alone) is airlifted out to Rockhampton when their needs cannot be met at the local hospital,” he said.

“When this occurs, they often then end up in emergency in Rockhampton and sat in a cubicle chair until a bed can be assigned.

“I have had an incident recently where an elderly gentleman was sent to Rockhampton from Longreach and had to stay in the Emergency department of the base hospital for three days as they could not allocate him a bed.

“On release from the base hospital many constituents have very real difficulty in getting home (they have been transferred to Rockhampton by air—RFDS) but then must make their own way home.

“As you can imagine this can be very distressful (many people have no family or friends in Rockhampton so are isolated).

“Not to mention financially burdensome.

“This is a very common issue and even when Rockhampton Base is aware that the patient is rural and no real assistance is provided.”

Mr Millar is calling for change through the health inquiry, and directly to the health minister, for a patient discharge plan to be in place before rural and regional patients are released from hospitals.

“That discharge should not occur until a clear and direct path home is arranged,” he said.

