Tough challenges don’t phase new CEO

Michael R Williams

Commitment, community, and people are the three reasons Longreach Regional Council CEO Dirk Dowling comes to work in the morning.

“I’m actually a Queenslander, I was born in Victoria, but came to Queensland when I was ten,” he said.

“This is number eight in terms of councils.”

After working with former Deputy Premier Jim Elder in cabinet legislation and liaison and in the freedom of information department (during a time State development Mr Dowling described as ‘just getting its legs’), Mr Dowling would go on to grow olives.

It was during his time on his farm Mr Dowling would take an interest in local government when Mr Dowling would help out and eventually work for the Inglewood Council (now a part of the Goondiwindi Council).

“Economic development, that was the path I chose to follow; I look to improve their regional economics,” he said.

“I work with councils and businesses and communities in trying to get councils to think outside the square.”

“With his background in state government, law, and business, I have a bit of a helicopter view of how councils should operate.”

Having worked along the east coast, Mr Dowling would land in the Tasmanian West Coast Council as a General Manager in 2015 where he would run the Council for four years.

He would then step down to become the Director of Special Projects for a number of mountain biking trails, including the world-class Mount Owen trail in Queenstown.

From there Mr Dowling ‘tried’ to retire but found the process too boring.

“Local government is a really interesting place to work – as I’ve said, I’ve worked for State Government, for business, and not-for-profits – and Local Government is where I come back to,” he said.

“You get a hell of a lot of pleasure working in Local Government if you can have a positive impact on a local community—and that’s what I like about it.

“You get instant results in local government, as opposed to the bigger picture stuff working in state governments.

“Being at the head of the table, being able to build the team around you, you get to see the results every day—to me, that’s exciting.”

Mr Dowling said Longreach was the ideal place for him to begin work, having just spent four years in Tasmania.

“That’s a place where you get three metres of rain a year, you go weeks without seeing the sun,” he said.

“I wasn’t looking just to have a job, I want an area where my skillset will have an impact.

“Lo and behold! Longreach came up, and who doesn’t know Longreach—it’s iconic, it’s western Queensland, I’ve never been this far west.”

Mr Dowling said, currently, one of the major issues he’s looking to manage is biosecurity.

“It’s a major issue for Longreach and the surrounding regions, foot and mouth, lumpy skin disease, even the Varroa mite—it’s scary considering the amount our nation relies financially on the livestock industry,” he said.

“That’s something that we, as a local government, can have an impact on, but were very much on the State, who are driving the response, which is fantastic, but we need to assist in any way we can.

“We are working closely with RAPAD and having our impact on that as well.

“These are some trying times for the regions in Queensland and the surrounding States.”

Going into the headwinds Mr Dowling hopes to help get the community out the other side, building up our major industries in agriculture and tourism along with building exceptionalism in Council’s main functions.

“But as great as those things are, it’s also important not to drop the ball on your core functions,” he said.

“Roads, rates, and rubbish, if you can’t do the core business, you might as well give it well—it’s something you have to do exceptionally well.

“We’ll also want to help local businesses with issues such as staffing.”

Mr Dowling said he has fit in well in Longreach.

“I love the weather at this time,” he said.

“The people are really friendly, people are saying, ‘G’day’, asking about your day, and actually wanting to hear your response.

“I love the town commons, as a motor bike rider, I can’t wait to get out there and have a ride around.”