Career Expo links students with future employees

Michael R Williams

The inaugural RESQ+ Longreach Carers Expo has launched in the interest of many local students.

Regional Community Development Manager for central and southwest Queensland Sue Bylett said there was much to be excited for the event going into the coming years.

“It gives local kids direction into which pathways they’d like to take going into employment,” she said.

“Some decide they want to go through University, others are more interested in skills and apprenticeships.

“It just opens up a lot of thoughts for the students.”

Ms Bylett also said it was a good way to get employers in touch with students as well and learn about what the employee market may look like in the future.

“You’re talking about years 7s, 8s, and 9s,” she said.

“It’s a good way for employers to discuss what they do and the various possibilities.

“In one of our recent expos, a young girl learned she would need to go to a private school to do what she wanted to do; she then went on to tell her parents, and she’s now in a boarding school.”

Ms Bylett also said the day was a chance for her and her team to learn what local students, for example, a large number of Tambo students were interested in going into the defence industry.

“There are just so many opportunities,” she said.

“The next one we will look to hold it at the Civic Centre.”