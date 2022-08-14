Circus comes to town

Michael R Williams

Did you know the Blackall-Tambo region laid host to the Perry Brothers who would go on to become Australia’s first performing arts group?

This year, round up and celebrate an iconic part of central west history.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate the birthplace of the Australian circus,“ Red Ridge Interior Queensland General Manager Louise Campbell said.

“Circus is not just about animals, though back then they did use them, it’s about the performing arts—trapeze artists, dancers, musicians, clowns.

“It really is performing arts.“

Ms Campbell said it was a special moment for Blackall and Tambo to recognise their history.

“We are bringing Ashton Big Top Circus,“ she said.

“They will do three days in Tambo then they will come to Blackall the following week.

“In between, we will be doing workshops within our community, and we’ve been building a carnivale atmosphere all along the main street, and woodworking with cut-out animals as we will not be using any live animals.“

Ms Campbell said locals were getting very excited about the event.

“It’s reliving history,“ she said.

“It’s nice to know we were among the pioneers for circuses.

“Bush beats kids have learned a performance about the Perry Brothers which will come to life on the stage.“