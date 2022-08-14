Lloydy’s Serve

Michael Lloyd

Events of the past week have made me think of incidents of the angry parent syndrome during my time in sport.

Ricky Stuart was banned and fined this week over his comments about Penrith player Jaeman Salmon.

An ugly incident during the last Canberra verse Penrith NRL game sparked Stuart to bring up memories of when Salmon played football with his son in the Under 12s, over a decade ago.

I do not know what happened all those years ago, but Ricky was clearly upset by it and has hung onto those memories.

Unfortunately, he went about venting those in an inappropriate way and is suffering the consequences.

My earliest memory of an ugly parent incident was at an Under 12s cricket game.

I had opened the batting, and did ok; my Dad had reacted in his usual positive way even though I hadn’t got a standout score.

Replacing me at the crease was a young boy named David.

Talented, nice kid, he proceeded to tear the opposition apart in a brutal display of great cricket shots.

I remember sitting there wishing I could have just one of his shots, as he peppered the ball all over the ground for a stunning 100, a big feat in a shortened junior game.

After he got to a 100 he played a loose shot.

Was he bored, tired, or as in most 11-year-olds he might have lost concentration.

After he came off the field his Dad grabbed his arm and took him a short distance away, not far enough that we couldn’t hear the abuse being hurled at the poor kid.

It got to the point that my Dad, the team manager, had to go over and have a quiet word.

I remember the car trip home was quiet, I hope my Dad knows how much I appreciated his support during my sports career.

These memories are clearly still there with me, but they were triggered more by the positivity I have seen in my recent time in sport.

As I listened to the radio on the drive back from the Under 11 hockey competition in Mackay, all I could think of was what a great experience Alex and I had had over the weekend.

Now a Dad, I want Lloydy Junior to do well, as I do for all the kids I coach and have involvement in sport, but the lifelong memory of their enjoyment during their formative years in Longreach.